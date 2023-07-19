July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Greens demand answers over Tala ‘destruction’

By Antigoni Pitta0116
tala
The area of Tala that was covered in trees and undergrowth

The Paphos faction of the Green Party on Wednesday denounced the recent works undertaken at a designated green area near Tala, speaking of “irreversible environmental damage”.

In a written statement, the party sought accountability for the works, which sparked outrage among Tala residents last month after diggers moved in and uprooted massive amounts of vegetation, completely denuding a beloved lush green spot in the village.

 

