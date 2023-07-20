July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Risk of forest fires still on red alert

By Andria Kades00
limassol car fire

The risk of forest fires is on red alert for Friday, the forestry department warned on Thursday, during a week of extreme temperatures across Cyprus.

Firefighters have been fighting blazes in Geri and Giolou during the week, with the forestry department calling on the public to be particularly careful, and avoid actions that could cause a fire such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as emery, welding and soldering.

It sought to remind the public that lighting a fire for food preparation is only permitted on barbecues in picnic areas.

Under the 2012 forest law, lighting a fire without permission is an offence punishable with up to ten years in jail or a fine up to €50,000 or both.

Under the prevention of rural fires law of 1998, the offence is punishable with up to five years in jail, a fine of up to €20,000 or both.

Related Posts

Low uptake on electricity bill discount scheme

Andria Kades

Trikomo battling water shortage

Tom Cleaver

Interest for the Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs

Malia Chung

Kombos: Turkey’s EU ambitions pass through Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Over €300,000 handed out in motorbike safety gear scheme

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested with more than 400g of cannabis in Limassol

Malia Chung
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign