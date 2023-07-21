President to appoint advisor for the promotion of multiculturalism

President Nicos Christodoulides said on Friday that he plans to appoint an advisor for the promotion of multiculturalism, acceptance and respect for diversity.
Addressing the 7th Youth Summit of European Youth Parliament Cyprus organised in Paphos by Neapolis University, he said that emerging from the past and embracing diversity means “to challenge stereotypes, to combat inequality, to fight discrimination, and to advocate for inclusiveness and acceptance regardless of race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation, age, physical abilities, religious and political beliefs, ideologies and socio-economic status.”
The president added that the government has an obligation to support and empower youth platforms that promote intercultural encounters, pluralism, accessibility, diversity, civil, social and political equality and that combat discrimination in all its forms.
In his address, he also outlined some of the government’s priorities both on youth empowerment as well as gender equality and diversity, such as actions to promote a tangible connection between the educational system and the labour market through the proposed Business Development Agency, the national action plan for the European Year of Skills titled “Modern Professional Development for the green and digital transition” that aims to train more than 100,000 people – including several categories of young people such as students and soldiers – by the end of 2024, equal opportunities in living, education, accessibility to social health services and combatting the existing stigma on mental health issues so as to guarantee that authorities treat young people as equals in terms of care, protection and treatment.
The president also noted that the government is also working on the formation of a digital youth platform that will facilitate direct communication with the presidency.
“The voice of youth needs to be heard, and a core part of achieving this is that youth participate in democratic processes, in elections, so that they are represented and heard” he said.
Christodoulides said that gender equality issues are high on the government’s agenda and relevant policies are being implemented horizontally in all ministries and deputy ministries, adding that fostering multicultural education is also of great importance for this government and him personally.
For his part, Pantelis Sklias, rector of Neapolis University said that local government has a significant role to play in safeguarding youth participation in decision making and that in partnership with central government and youth representative stakeholders can create a fair and honest institutional and operational framework.
He added that organisations and platforms like the European Youth Parliament can play a crucial role in fostering meaningful engagement and collaboration among various stakeholders.