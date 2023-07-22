July 22, 2023

EAC fault results in power cuts amidst heatwave

Specific areas in Nicosia and Limassol were left without power on Saturday early afternoon due to electricity authority fault, as temperatures hit 42C.

The fault, recorded a few minutes before 3pm, affects areas in Ayia Varvara, Alambra, Analiondas, Kotsiatis, Margi and Nisou in Nicosia district as well as in Ypsona in Limassol.

Crews of the electricity authority (EAC) immediately responded to locate and repair the fault.

The power is expected to be restored around 6pm.

The power outage comes a day after another outage affected residents of Strovolos and Latsia in Nicosia on Friday morning.

According to the Electricity authority (EAC), the morning’s power cut began at 5.46am in the Ayios Vasileios neighbourhood of Strovolos, while the Stavros neighbourhood lost power at 6.41am. The power cut in Latsia began at 7.48am.

The EAC said the power cuts were caused by “damage” in the system, and electricity returned to all the affected areas by 10am.

Earlier this month, EAC announced the postponement of a scheduled interruption in Larnaca salt-lake area due to the extreme high temperatures recorded in the island.

Inland, temperatures hit 42C on Saturday, while over the higher mountainous areas temperature will range around 33C.

