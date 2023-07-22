July 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EP Rapporteur on missing persons visits Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo of CMP members digging for remains

The Standing Rapporteur on the missing persons in Cyprus, MEP Isabel Santos met with relatives of the missing during her visit on the island on Saturday.

Santos held meetings with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot relatives of the missing persons on Saturday morning.

Among the issues discussed, was the refusal of the Turkish Cypriot authorities to submit data that will help identify missing persons, Cybc reported.

On Monday, she will hold meetings with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos and the Chairperson and Members of the House Standing Committee on Refugees-Enclaved-Missing-Adversely Affected Persons.

Santos will also meet the three members of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) in the old Nicosia airport (UN protected area) and right after she will visit the adjacent CMP Anthropological Laboratory. Later on, she will give a press conference outside the CMP Anthropological Laboratory.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.

According to statistical data published on the CMP website by August 1, 2022 out of 2002 missing persons 1,185 were exhumed and 1,027 were identified. Out of 1,510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 735 were identified and 775 are still missing. Out of 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons 292 were identified and 200 are still missing.

Related Posts

Thousands submit tax returns under revamped system

Gina Agapiou

Fire near houses in Limassol

Gina Agapiou

EAC fault results in power cuts amidst heatwave

Gina Agapiou

US senator seeks to extend renewal period on arms sales to Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Fires in Attica under control, says Cyprus firefighter

Gina Agapiou

Fire at Nicosia school

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign