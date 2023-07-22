July 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

Stanway’s second-chance penalty gives England 1-0 win over debutant Haiti

By Reuters News Service00
fifa women’s world cup australia and new zealand 2023 group d england v haiti
England's Georgia Stanway scores the penalty

England’s Georgia Stanway made sure her retaken penalty counted to give the Lionesses a 1-0 victory over debutants Haiti in a dramatic World Cup opener for both teams on Saturday at Lang Park.

Stanway stepped up to the penalty spot twice after Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus moved off her line early in saving the Bayern Munich midfielder’s first attempt, awarded after a handball.

Stanway shrugged off the miss, tucking her second into the far corner to the delight of the largely pro-England crowd. All eight World Cup games so far have featured penalties.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are ranked fourth – 49 spots above fledgling Haiti – and are considered among the World Cup favourites as the reigning European champions. They next face Denmark on July 28 and China on Aug. 1. Haiti play China on July 28.

Related Posts

Smith scores brace to power champions US past Vietnam

Reuters News Service

Messi nets free-kick winner in Inter Miami debut

Reuters News Service

Dominant Spain crush Costa Rica 3-0 in World Cup group opener

Reuters News Service

Sinclair denied as Nigeria hold Canada to valuable 0-0 draw

Reuters News Service

Switzerland sour Philippines’ World Cup debut with 2-0 win

Reuters News Service

Home fans made the difference in upset win, says New Zealand’s Wilkinson

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign