July 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning in force, another day of 42C

By Gina Agapiou01
A yellow weather warning for extreme heat is in force on Saturday as the temperature is expected to reach around 42C inland.

The warning is in force until 6pm.

It is expected to be slightly cooler around the north coast with 34C and 36C in the southeast and east coast, while over the higher mountainous areas temperature will range around 33C.

At night, the weather will be mostly clear with some clouds forming locally on the coast. During the morning hours, localised thin fog is also likely. Temperatures will drop to around 25C inland and on the coast and around 22C in the higher mountains.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise on Sunday and Monday.

On Tuesday, the weather will remain warm with temperature expecting to drop slightly but remain well above average for the season.

 

