July 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cypriots in Rhodes following local authorities’ instructions, FM says

By Gina Agapiou00
file photo: wildfire burns west of athens
FILE PHOTO: A plane flies near smoke, rising from wildfire near the village of Agios Sotira, west of Athens, Greece, July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

There is no information about any Cypriots in danger due to the fires raging in Greece, said the director of consular affairs at the foreign ministry, ambassador Omiros Mavromatis on Sunday, as thousands of tourists are evacuating Rhodes.

There are certainly Cypriots in the island of Rhodes, where a wildfire has been raging for six days, the ambassador said, “but they are following the instructions of the local authorities there”.

“At the moment we have no information about people who are in danger or need help…So far they have not contacted either our embassy in Athens or the crisis management centre here at the Foreign Ministry,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Greek government official told Reuters 19,000 people had been moved from their homes and hotels in coastal villages and resorts, as local authorities have called for donations of essentials.

Mavromatis said that foreigners in Greece, including Cypriots, can contact 112 which is the number of the civil protection service if they are in danger.

As far as the Cypriot Foreign Ministry is concerned, he said the crisis management mobile number they can contact is 97 7759 98.

The crisis management landline at the ministry is open during office hours, so from tomorrow, Monday, it will be accessible on 22 80 1000.

Cyprus has sent two aircraft and a ground unit to assist firefighters’ efforts in Greece earlier this week.

On Saturday, the Cypriot mission was dealing with flare-ups in Attica, saying they are “ready” to go to Rhodes if needed.

