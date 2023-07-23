July 23, 2023

Lythrodontas fire destroys crops, pine trees

A fire that broke out in Lythrodontas burned 5,000 square metres of pine trees, agricultural crops and wild vegetation, the forestry department said on Sunday.

The agriculture ministry’s department said the fire broke out a few minutes before 6pm on Saturday in an area of the Lythrodontas community.

Two aircraft, ten fire engines and 30 firefighters from the forestry department, as well as staff from the fire service responded to the scene and put out the blaze about an hour later.

The exact causes of the fire are being investigated.

