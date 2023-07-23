July 23, 2023

Ryanair says flights to and from Greek island Rhodes operating as normal

Ryanair RYA.I said on Sunday that its flights to and from the Greek island of Rhodes are operating as normal and unaffected by a wildfire that forced thousands of tourists and residents to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums.

Tour operators Jet2 and TUI said on Sunday that they had cancelled flights departing for Rhodes with more holidaymakers due to the wildfire that Greek authorities said had led to one of the biggest evacuation operations the country had conducted.

“Ryanair flights to/from Rhodes Airport are currently operating as normal and unaffected by the forest fires,” Ryanair said in a statement on its mobile phone app at 0907 GMT.

The Irish airline, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, advised passengers departing Rhodes airport that it will accept temporary travel documentation issued by Greek Police and that it would notify passengers of any flight changes via its app.

