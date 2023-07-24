July 24, 2023

Record smuggled tobacco stash seized at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter
The Customs Department on Saturday seized the largest quantity of duty-free tobacco products ever intercepted on the island

A total of 300 cartons of 200 cigarettes and 36 kg of rolling tobacco were seized at Paphos airport, from the luggage of three passengers bound for the United Kingdom.

According to police statement, the smuggling operation likely involves an organised ring of Greek Cypriot nationals, one of whom is also a UK national, securing tobacco products from the north for exported and sale in the UK, through both Larnaca and Paphos aiports.

The authorities were alerted when the passengers were seen to be behaving suspiciously in the departures lounge, at which point it was decided to pull them aside for extended checks.

The tobacco products found did not bear any of the required labelling in the Greek and Turkish, nor the security feature and unique identification code for traceability, which flagged them as illegal.

Police arrested the three suspects who on Sunday morning appeared before court and were issued a four-day detention order.

