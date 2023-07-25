July 25, 2023

Drunk driver injures tourists

A drunk driver injured two tourists with his vehicle early on Tuesday morning in Paralimni.

The driver was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit. Instead of being 22µg it was 99µg.

The two tourists, aged 20, were both treated in hospitals. The man was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where he was intubated, while the woman was treated at Paralimni general hospital and released.

The driver was arrested and detained while investigations continue.

