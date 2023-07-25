July 25, 2023

Further weather warning issued as heatwave remains in place

A yellow warning for high temperatures, which are expected to reach up to 42C, has been issued for Wednesday while a red alert for forest fires remains in place.

The weather alert will be in force from 12 to 6pm, according to the met service.

It said the maximum temperature will be recorded inland at an estimated 42C, while in the higher mountains temperature will average at 33C.

Regarding the red alert for fires, the forestry department issued a strong appeal to the public to be particularly careful during their outings, avoiding actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flames.

The department added that lighting a fire for the preparation of food is only permitted on barbecues in picnic areas.

Lighting fires without a permit is prohibited and constitutes an offence punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000 or both penalties combined.

Anyone who notices smoke or fire can call the forestry department on 1407 or the fire service on 112.

 

