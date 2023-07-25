July 25, 2023

Lefkara Festival returns in August

By Eleni Philippou00
Brimming with tradition and entertaining activities for all is the Lefkara Festival which this summer returns for its 41st edition. Held from August 11 to 18, it will bring eight days of fun with music, dance and food events while exhibiting the village’s charms.

The festival’s official opening will take place with a live concert by the musical ensemble Asma that will present the work of the composer Mimi Plessa. The Lefkara Handicraft Centre will host the Lefkara Lace and Silverware exhibition showcasing the village’s treasures. The exhibition will remain open until the end of the festival and will welcome visitors free of charge.

Day two will host a theatre performance at the Elementary School yard while day three will take visitors on a village tour (5pm-7.30pm) before the street food festival begins at 9pm. Other festival events include a Greek music night on August 15, a retro night on August 16 and a special music and dance event by the Municipal Choir and dancing groups on August 17.

To close the festival, a children’s mini-day festival will take place on August 18 with games, workshops and crafts happening at the village school from 6pm onwards and a music concert that cover the greatest songs of the Greek music scene from the 60s to today.

 

41st Lefkara Festival

8-day cultural festival. August 11-18. Lefkara village, Larnaca district. Tel: 24-342422, 24-342822

