July 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Health minister to focus on mental health

By Andria Kades
popi kanari
Health Minister Popi Kanari

Health Minister Popi Kanari was expected to travel to La Palma, Spain on Wednesday as part of the informal meeting of health ministers, which were set to discuss mental health and digitisation.

Organised by the Spanish presidency of the Council of Europe between July 27-28, digital health was set to be high on the agenda. The ministers were slated to discuss the increasingly important role it has in health systems, and how it can be utilised.

Where mental health is concerned, ministers are expected to focus on youth and children, delving into practices across different member states to ensure mental health protection and equal accessibility to treatment.

During a working meal, ministers are expected to exchange views over the promotion of strategic autonomy in the health sector across the EU, with a focus on medicine and medical equipment.

 

