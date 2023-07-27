July 27, 2023

Draw outside in Larnaca

drawing workshop

Calling all art enthusiasts! A new drawing workshop for adults is coming up, taking artists of all levels to Hala Sultan Tekke and the Laranca Salt Lake. EVOHK, a Larnaca artist-run space, is organising the workshop on Saturday.

Participants will meet at Hala Sultan Tekke around 3pm and head to the Salt Lake where the workshop will take place. For two hours, participants will get to practice drawing techniques such as shading and proportion, while working in an open-air environment. The workshop will be led by experienced art instructors who will provide guidance and feedback throughout the session in Russian, Greek and English.

To attend, no prior experience in art is needed as the workshop is suitable for both beginners and advanced artists. All materials will be provided, including pencils, paper, and drawing boards yet participant can bring their own also.

“Join us for a fun and engaging session that will help you develop your artistic skills and create beautiful pieces of art,” say organisers. “Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your creativity and meet other artists in the Larnaca old-town area.”

 

Drawing Workshop: Open-air Nature

2-hour art workshop in nature by EVOHK. Led by artists Eirene Constantinou and Alexander Dadaev. July 29. Meeting point: Hala Sultan Tekke, Larnaca. 3pm-5pm. €20. Registrations via the form found on the Facebook event: Drawing Workshop: Open-air Nature. Tel: 24-006175. [email protected]

