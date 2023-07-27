July 27, 2023

Food delivery services banned during heatwave warnings

By Nick Theodoulou00
Food and other related delivery services are to be banned during orange and red heatwave warnings, according to Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou.

The ban on delivery services will apply from 12pm-4pm during periods classified as being within an orange or red weather alert.

It is understood the ban applies to deliveries taking place on mopeds, motorbikes, bicycles and scooters.

The decision was announced by the minister after Thursday’s cabinet meeting and comes just days after Greece imposed a similar ban on work during the peak hours of heatwaves.

This is a breaking story with more details expected shortly.

