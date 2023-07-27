July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man arrested after allegedly attacking car and driver

By Tom Cleaver0288
File photo

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Paphos on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a case whereby five people “caused damage” to a car and beat its driver.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, and causing malicious damage. Police are searching for two others regarding the same case.

According to the police, a 39-year-old man claimed on Tuesday that he had been stopped in the road while driving by two pickup trucks. Five men then got out of the vehicles and started attacking his car, before beginning to beat the driver himself.

The victim told police that he knew three of the five assailants, and arrest warrants were issued against all three.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

