Well-known musician in three iconic Cyprus shows

Travelling to the island straight from LA, accomplished keyboardist, composer and producer David Garfield will play alongside esteemed Cypriot musicians this summer. Known for his extensive work with legends of the international music scene, Garfield will present three groove-filled and jazz-funk shows in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol.

Accompanied by three top-notch local artists (guitarist Alexis Kasinos, bass player Andreas Rodosthenous and drummer Rodos Panayiotou), Garfield’s first Cyprus show will be hosted at Sarah’s Jazz Club on August 29. On the following evening, the musicians will entertain Larnaca music lovers with a performance at Savino Live before heading to Limassol for the last show at Kiklos Live on August 31.

Throughout his five-decade-long career, the artist has established himself as an eclectic force of musical nature. At various points during his career, he has been a songwriter, producer, bandleader, arranger, recording artist, record label owner (Creatchy Records), session and touring musician and musical director.

Garfield continues to work alongside legendary artists such as The Temptations, Cher, Spinal Tap, Larry Carlton and Van Morrison while also being a producer, arranger as well as keyboardist and songwriter. His performances in Cyprus are expected to be a unique experience for the island’s music scene inviting both professional musicians and music enthusiasts to enjoy Garfield alongside local artists.

 

David Garfield

Producer, arranger, keyboardist and songwriter from L.A. performs live alongside Alexis Kasinos, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panayiotou. August 29. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. August 30. Savino Live, Larnaca. August 31. Kiklos Live, Limassol. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. Presale €20, door €25. Tickets available at 99-498642 and www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy

