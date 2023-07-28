July 28, 2023

Concert to mark Cyprus anniversary

By Eleni Philippou
A concert with a significant meaning for the island is to take place next month in Nicosia, marking the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion. The event at Skali Aglantzias on August 25 falls under the framework of the International Conference of Diaspora Cypriots and will gather on stage a select group of talented local musicians.

Songs and poems written by great Greek and Cypriot artists will be presented on the evening under the title Kipros Nin kai Aei. Taking the stage as the evening begins at 8pm are Miltos Paschalides, Marina Verzanli, Paris Paraschos and Chrysanthi Schiza. Also participating will be the Adouloti Keryneia Choir, under the direction of Roula Tyrimou.

Adding to the evening’s bittersweet character will be several recitations by Astero Kyprianou, Andreas Tselepos and Polys Kyprianou, who also has the creative direction of the performance. Attending the concert and opening the event will be President Nikos Christodoulides, who will address the audience, as will Philip Christopher, the president of the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus, also known as PSEKA.

 

Kipros Nin kai Aei

Concert marks the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion. Within the framework of the International Conference of Diaspora Cypriots. August 25. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy

