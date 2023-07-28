July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Congressional hearing on UFOs a ‘historic moment’ says CSEO chair

By Andria Kades00
ufo
The US government in the past was openly dismissive of UFO sightings that for decades have sparked the popular imagination, but in recent years has been much more open about the subject

A UFO congressional hearing taking place in the US, is a “major historical moment” Cyprus’ Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) chair George Danos said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he highlighted the development paves the way for transparency in the field of UFOs.

“Just the fact that Congress had this hearing is something that has never been done before, paving the way for transparency on the issue of unidentified flying objects,” Danos said.

High-ranking individuals with top secret access to data and events have testified with facts and data before Congress “in an atmosphere of excitement from the public and a strikingly positive atmosphere from senators,” he added.

The hearing has heard a slew of testimonies, including that “alien-origin ships with exotic materials and technological capabilities that exceed ours by hundreds of years, and their pilots who are of biological non-earthly origin, have been carried and put under secret programs for some 80 years.”

In addition, he said they even testified “about incidents of contacts of such craft with air force vessels and stated that only five per cent of such contacts are recorded due to a climate of denial and ridicule.”

“They testified about clandestine programs that seek to understand, use and integrate these technologies into human technological capability,” Dane stressed.

He said that the issue is now open, and all major newspapers are now writing about the “new transparency in the UFO issue”.

Asked what this means for humanity, Danos said “not only are we not alone, but we are being visited and we are already taking advantage of their developed technologies.”

“I wish for the good of humanity and for the protection of our planet,” he concluded.

Related Posts

Our View: EAC cannot be trusted to run the photovoltaics scheme

CM: Our View

New dementia day centre to open in Paphos by October

Tom Cleaver

Smuggled cigarettes and tobacco products seized by customs

Elias Hazou

Nicosia municipality identifies seven unsafe buildings

Elias Hazou

Well-known musician in three iconic Cyprus shows

Eleni Philippou

CySEC imposes €100K fine on Cyprus investment firm (updated)

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign