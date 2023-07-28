July 28, 2023

Foreign ministry calls on Azerbaijan to end Lachin corridor blockade

By Tom Cleaver
russian peacekeepers provide security along lachin corridor in nagorno karabakh
File photo: Border guards at the Lachin corridor

The Foreign ministry has called on Azerbaijan to end its blockade of the Lachin corridor.

The ministry said it “condemns” the blockade and is “deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

“Azerbaijan must urgently lift the blockade and guarantee security and freedom of movement, in accordance with the 2020 ceasefire declaration and the ruling of the International Court of Justice”, they said.

The Lachin corridor is a mountain road connecting Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which since 1991 has been administered by the unrecognised ethnically Armenian ‘Republic of Artsakh’.

Azerbaijan has blockaded the corridor since December claiming to prevent what it considers the illegal transportation of weapons and natural resources. However, observers say this has created a humanitarian crisis with food, fuel, and medicine unable to reach the region.

