July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government promises action for isolated Tylliria region

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Nikos Christodoulides, receives the president and the members of the Community Council of Kato Pyrgos
President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday assured to the community leaders of several villages in the Tylliria region that the government intends to set up an inter-ministerial committee to examine developments plans and come up with solutions to tackle the area’s isolation.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace. Among the attendees were the community leaders of Mosfili, Pigenia, Pano Pyrgos, Kato Pyrgos and Pachyammos, along with the Kykkos Bishop Nikiforos, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and government spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis.

During the meeting there were also discussions on the potential opening of a checkpoint at Kokkina on the north-west coast.

Kato Pyrgos community leader Nikos Kleanthous made statements after the meeting, reiterating the problems “that the area is facing since 1963.”

“In essence, the Tylliria region is slowly disappearing,’ he said.

Kleanthous praised the proposed establishment of the inter-ministerial committee, “which will address the problems in the region and propose solutions.”

He then added that the interior ministry will spearhead the inter-ministerial committee.

Furthermore, he said the major issues for people living in the Tylliria region include the remoteness of the villages, the dwindling population and the lack of development plans.

“These are issues that concern the everyday life of the residents and the attraction of investments to the area. We have experienced zero growth for years,” Kleanthous concluded.

