July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol police seize 30kg of cannabis

By Tom Cleaver00
police new
File photo

Police in Limassol seized 30 kilograms of cannabis from a vehicle on Friday.

Following a tip off, they stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by a 26-year-old man in the Ayia Phyla area of the city.

They arrested the man, and he is expected to appear

Related Posts

Government affirms commitment to sanctions against Russia

Andria Kades

Foreign ministry calls on Azerbaijan to end Lachin corridor blockade

Tom Cleaver

President calls for relocating Geri industrial zone

Nikolaos Prakas

Exiled mayors call for measures to deal with sale of GC properties in north

Tom Cleaver

Social media outrage over mobile camera van parked in disabled parking bay

Sarah Ktisti

Labour minister speaks on pension reform

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign