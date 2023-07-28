July 28, 2023

Shots fired at well-known lawyer’s house in Nicosia

Five shots were fired in the early hours of Friday morning at the residence of a “well known lawyer” in Engomi, Nicosia.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and it is understood that Nicosia police remain at the scene as they investigate the shooting.

Police are now scouring CCTV footage for any further details.

A high-powered motorbike was seen leaving the scene at about 1am, when the shooting took place, according to information reported by Cyprus Times.

Photos published by local media showed bullet holes in the gate of the residence.

