July 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducationEnvironment

Cyprus schools to generate electricity

By Staff Reporter00
school2

A national energy plan aims to upgrade energy efficiency and production at public schools, with public consultations ongoing as the state aims for 25 near-zero emission schools.

The education ministry reached an agreement with the electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) to install photovoltaic systems with a total capacity of 4.9MW, along with roof insulation.

The aim is to extend the coverage to 405 schools, to be completed by 2023, contributing to the state’s long-term finances – by the facilities producing energy, even during out of school hours.

The measures will also get Cyprus closer towards its EU goals of reducing emissions and ensuring greater sustainability.

Elsewhere, further efforts for more ambitious aims are part of the EU-funded Pedia project which will contribute towards national and European climate and energy targets by removing legal, administrative, technical and market obstacles. Pedia will connect a wide range of actions aiming to improve the energy performance and the indoor conditions of at least 25 public school buildings in Cyprus, reaching the nearly-zero-energy building level.

Ultimately, the Pedia project will directly trigger €7.5m in public and private investments and will establish a solid long-term energy renovation strategy for all public school buildings, by introducing a procedural framework for energy upgrades based on environmental, energy and socioeconomic criteria.

Five schools have already been announced for such energy upgrades: Ayios Dometios secondary school, Ayias Trimithias primary school, Dali primary school B, Aglandjia kindergarten and Ayios Antonios kindergarten, with work set to begin by the end of the year.

Overall, according to the draft, should all the buildings be renovated to nearly zero energy status then the estimated annual energy savings are expected to reach 2.2GWh.

 

Avatar photo

