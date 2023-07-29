July 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Remand after over 30kg cannabis seized

By Nick Theodoulou00
drugs

A 26-year-old suspect was remanded by Limassol district court on Saturday morning after over 30kg of cannabis was found in his possession, with reports saying he is not cooperating with the police.

The police are now seeking to uncover the suspect’s supplier and other links in the network.

The young man was arrested on Friday after Ykan (drug squad police) received a tip off and subsequently stopped his vehicle along the Nicosia-Limassol highway by the Agia Fyla exit.

Initial investigations led officers to uncover 29 nylon packages from the car which contained 31.8kg of cannabis, along with €940 in cash.

A follow-up search at the suspect’s house led to the discovery of a further 30g of cannabis.

Police added that even though the suspect is not cooperating with the investigating officers the suspect appeared before Limassol district court where he was remanded for eight days.

Related Posts

73 migrants rescued off Cyprus coast

Nick Theodoulou

Tracing the memory, stories and myths of the Akamas

Eleni Philippou

Two teens arrested with counterfeit money

Nick Theodoulou

‘Women are kick-ass drivers’

Alix Norman

Cyprus banking system sees significant increase in deposits

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign