July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Palaichori blaze ‘manageable’ (Update 1)

By Staff Reporter
File Photo: CNA

A fire that broke out in the Nicosia village of Palaichori, was ‘manageable’ and expected to be brought  under control before nightfall,  the forestry department said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at 2.24 p.m., the department said in a statement, adding that a strong ground firefighting force was working to extinguish the fire and that the Ikaros II Plan was put into effect, using aircraft to back up the ground crews.

By 5.30pm the blaze was said to be ‘manageable’.

 

