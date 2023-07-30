July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Pensioner had his car stolen while he went for a swim  

By Jean Christou01029
beach
File photo

A pensioner in Limassol who left his bag on a chair at a beachside restaurant in Limassol on Saturday while he went for a swim had his car stolen, police said on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of the car and personal items that were in the bag such as the 76-year-old’s mobile phone.

According to police, the pensioner had gone to a restaurant at a beach location in Limassol on Saturday morning. Between 10.25am and 10.45am, he left his bag on a chair and went for a swim. When he returned he found that the bag had been stolen.

Inside the bag, according to the 76-year-old, were his mobile phone, his house keys and his car key.

Subsequently, he discovered that the car, which he had left in the restaurant’s parking lot, was also stolen.

During their investigation, police received information that the vehicle was seen parked on a street in Limassol with a man inside.

Officers went there and found the suspect.

The 21-year-old was arrested.

Police urged the public to take care of their personal items during trips to the beach or other outings and not to leave them unattended.

Related Posts

Anger over administration-sanctioned Quran courses in north

Esra Aygin

Public opinion: Is it hotter than it used to be? (video)

Theo Panayides

Car arson causes brush fire

Staff Reporter

Cyprus must take action to become more resilient

CM Guest Columnist

Neither the occupation, nor status quo acceptable, president says

Jean Christou

Almost 300 boarded first ferry from Larnaca to Piraeus

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign