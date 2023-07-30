July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Yellow weather warning for Monday

A new yellow alert was issued by the met office on Sunday, warning of high temperatures on Monday.

Inland temperatures are expected to rise to 40C. The alert will be in force from 11am to 5pm.

The fire risk also remains high.

