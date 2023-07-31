July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Forty kilos of illegal drugs seized in Chlorakas

By Staff Reporter00
drugs
File photo

Police on Sunday arrested two suspects involved in running a large quantity of illegal drugs in Paphos.

According to the police, the drug squad managed to seize a total of 40kg of cannabis and cocaine following a stake-out at a field in Chlorakas.

The first suspect, aged 27, was caught shortly before 10 am on Sunday in the act of digging up and then removing a part of the drug stash from a buried tank in the field.

Police confiscated packages containing 27kg of cannabis and 12.5 kg of cocaine as well as as well 94g of a substance similar to cocaine from the tank.

A search of the the suspects car turned up an additional approximately 12kg of the cocaine-like substance.

The 27-year-old was arrested on the spot, while around 3.30 officers arrested a second suspect, aged 34, known to police for previous offences, for the purpose of further investigation.

The two suspects are being investigated for drug importation, drug possession with intent to supply, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Yellow warning for highs of 40C, red fire alert

Staff Reporter

Police allay safety fears over repatriations by sea between Cyprus and Lebanon

Jean Christou

Solar energy or agriculture: can we have both?

Iole Damaskinos

Yellow weather warning for Monday

Staff Reporter

Establishing a truth commission is long overdue

CM Guest Columnist

Nicosia theatre company issues SOS for members

Malia Chung
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign