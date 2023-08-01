August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No worker hit by heatstroke in latest heatwave

By Tom Cleaver00
The Labour inspection department announced that not a single worker was found to have suffered from heatstroke during the latest heatwave, but said it had received “a small number of complaints” about non-compliance with regulations.

The department carries out regular inspections of businesses to ensure they comply with regulations regarding rest breaks, working hours, and provision of shade and refreshments during extreme high temperatures.

In its inspections of businesses during the heatwave, the department found no cases of heatstroke, and no other heat-related health problems among workers.

 

