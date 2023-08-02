August 2, 2023

Christodoulides and Palestinian head-of-state in first meeting since eight years

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday will travel to Ramallah, Palestine where he will meet with the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

According to an official announcement Christodoulides will go to Ramallah from Jordan, where he will pay an official visit, in the morning, in the first visit of a president of the Republic to Palestine since 2015.

Upon his arrival Christodoulides will go to the mausoleum of President Yasser Arafat, where he will lay a wreath, and then he will go to the Presidential Palace, to be received by the Palestinian president for meetings.

Topics to be covered are developments in the Cyprus issue, bilateral relations, and regional developments and the Middle East.

A memorandum of cooperation is expected to be signed between the governments of Cyprus and Palestine for financing the construction of a community centre in the village of Ein Qiniya, with the two presidents then making statements to the press, before participating in a working lunch with their delegations.

The president is accompanied on his visit by, among other officials, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, and Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President Doros Venezis.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

