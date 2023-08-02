August 2, 2023

Cyta works to close lane section on Larnaca highway

Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (CYTA) will be carrying out cable works on the highway from the Rizoelia roundabout to the Livadia exit in Larnaca on Wednesday and Thursday.

The works will be carried out between the 8.30am and 3pm. During the works, one lane of the highway will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the adjacent lane.

The department of public works apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience and asks drivers to comply with the traffic markings and police instructions.

