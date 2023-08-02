August 2, 2023

barbed wire

In this episode, controversial barbed wire fencing along stretches of the buffer zone may start being removed in September.

 Elsewhere, British bases authorities are optimistic they will be able to keep bird trapping at record low levels as the blackcap migration period begins.

 Also, bilateral relations were underlined on Tuesday as President Nikos Christodoulides met Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman.

 All this and more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

