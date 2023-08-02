August 2, 2023

Paphos police arrest two for car theft, third suspect wanted

File photo In one case, a 27-year-old driver was found to have turned his vehicle into a police patrol car installed with flashing lights and police sirens.
Police on Tuesday in Paphos arrested two women for an investigated case of car theft while a third male suspect is wanted for the case.

According to police statement, the car which had been parked outside its owner’s residence, was reported as stolen on Tuesday morning. 

Shortly after 2.30pm, the owner contacted police again and reported that he had found his car, parked in an area of ​​Geroskipou. The owner reported that upon seeing him, an unknown male driver got into the vehicle and sped off, leaving at the scene a woman, previously his passenger.

Police arrived at the scene to find the female suspect, aged 20, in possession of small amounts of cannabis and a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine. The woman was arrested for illegal drug possession and subsequently re-arrested on a warrant for involvement in car theft.

Following investigation, police later located the car abandoned in a field in ​​Mesogi and obtained details of the male suspect, aged 26, who had allegedly been seen driving the vehicle. A judicial arrest warrant was issued against him and police are working to locate his whereabouts.

Evidence of involvement in the theft also emerged against a second female suspect, aged 19. A warrant was also issued against her and she was arrested around 10pm.

Paphos CID are continuing investigations.

Avatar photo

