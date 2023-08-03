August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Cyprus File’ on Greece’s parliamentary website: insights into 1974 coup

By Nick Theodoulou00
40th anniversary of the turkish invasion of cyprus in 1974
The presidential palace after the coup July 15, 1974

The latest ‘Cyprus File’ volume is now available on Greece’s parliamentary website as part of sharing information into the events of and leading up to the 1974 coup.

In January 2016, the Greek and Cypriot parliaments signed a co-operation protocol granting the latter access to material collected during an investigation into the events.

The information, known as the Cyprus File, can be found in the archives of the Greek parliament, but despite repeated requests it had refused to hand it over until now.

From 1967 to 1974 Greece was ruled by a military junta which played a pivotal role in developments in Cyprus, especially during the July 15 coup that triggered the Turkish invasion five days later.

The committee which carried out the inquiry was put together in 1986 following the unanimous decision of the Greek parliament.

It delivered its findings some two years later, in October 1988. The inquiry heard testimony from 86 witnesses and the minutes of its sessions span close to 21,000 pages. Attached to the minutes are documents from various departments.

