August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Government explores support for autism centre

By Andria Kades
The Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Marilena Evangelou, visited the 'Archangelos Michael' Nursing Home
The Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Marilena Evangelou, visited the 'Archangelos Michael' Nursing Home

The government will explore the possibility of supporting the establishment of an autism centre in Famagusta, deputy social welfare minister Marilena Evangelou said on Friday.

The minister visited three different centers offering support to the elderly, people with Alzheimer’s and individuals living with autism as part of the government efforts to improve synergies and action plans between the state and NGOs to help the people who really need it, she said.

Her first visit was at the Archangelos Michail premises in Kaimakli, Nicosia offering help to the elderly and people living with Alzheimer’s.

Evangelou then met with Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettos and The Smile Project autism support group.

“I wanted to hear for myself and see up close the possibilities we have to further develop the support they offer. I am deeply convinced that with synergies between local authorities and NGOs we can better tackle matters related to social policy.”

They also discussed the government possibly offering support to ongoing efforts to create an autism centre in Famagusta “so as to offer better quality services to people living with autism.”

Evangelou was then planning to visit the Ayios Christoforos centre in Paralimni, which aims to offer help to the elderly.

 

