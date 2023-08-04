August 4, 2023

Kuwaiti Girl Guides Association honoured at WAGGGS summit

The Kuwaiti Girl Guides Association participated in the 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cyprus, which took place over July 26-30, 2023, and with participation of delegations from 116 countries from all over the globe.

During the conference, the Kuwaiti delegation received the prestigious “Olave Baden-Powell” award. This award is a significant milestone for the Kuwaiti Girls Guides Association.

Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Cyprus H.E. Mr. Abdulla Alkhorafi expressed his congratulations to the Kuwaiti Girl Guides Association for their exceptional participation and notable presence at the conference. His Excellency commended their dedication, commitment and efforts, which led them to this award.

