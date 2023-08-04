August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in Limassol for theft of copper pipes

By Staff Reporter0110
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Police on Friday in Limassol arrested a 29-year-old suspect for an investigated case of burglary and theft of piping from a factory.

The 29-year-old was allegedly involved in the theft of copper and bronze pipes, worth €700, on July 24. For the same case, another 33-year-old suspect had been arrested the following day, on July 25.

Limassol police are continuing the investigation.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Foreign ministry blasts congressman’s visit

Iole Damaskinos

Pasta Flavors Festival in Ayios Theodoros

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Dherynia crossing will be closed on Saturday

Staff Reporter

Police investigating rental scam in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Two arrested in Paphos for burglary of residence

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign