August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested in Paphos for burglary of residence

By Staff Reporter
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police in Paphos on Thursday arrested two persons, aged 41 and 25,  in connection with an investigated case of burglary and theft.

According to the police, during the burglary, committed on Monday, a wallet, two gold rings and a bicycle were stolen from a residence.

On Wednesday, police searched the home of a 41-year-old man suspected of involvement and recovered the stolen bicycle.

The 41-year-old was arrested on the spot for the evident crime, and later re-arrested on a warrant and taken into custody by a court order issued on Thursday.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening, police arrested a second suspect, aged 25, who was also arrested on a warrant issued on the basis of evidence against him.

Paphos CID is continuing the investigation.

