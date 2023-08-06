August 6, 2023

Ministers say efforts ongoing to break Cyprus talks impasse

Razor wire along the buffer zone (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

All efforts by President Nikos Christodoulides focus on lifting the prolonged deadlock on the island and on creating the conditions that will allow the resumption of peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations, and the active engagement of the European Union, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Sunday.

Speaking at the community of Polemi, in Paphos district, Giorgallas said: “We are seeking to finally reach an honest, mutually acceptable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem.

“We will continue with the same faith and determination our struggle to terminate the occupation and see the withdrawal of Turkish troops, which will pave the way for the liberation and reunification of our homeland.”

Speaking in Kallepia, also in Paphos district, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said that a prerequisite for a solution is to abolish the system of guarantees and ensure the normal functioning of the state, so that the solution is viable.

The minister added that the Greek Cypriot side and Christodoulides remain “committed to a solution within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and with provisions that safeguard the European acquis, human rights and the withdrawal of occupying troops.”

