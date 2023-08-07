August 7, 2023

Agriculture minister: firefighters ‘made immense efforts’

By Rachael Gillett00
Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos

Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos said the blaze in the area of Alassa, near Limassol, has been contained, though a few flareups persist.

“Aerial water drops are being carried out regularly to prevent any rekindling of the fire,” said Xenophontos, who took the opportunity to thank firefighters and volunteers for their “titanic efforts”.

Addressing the media from the coordination centre in Apsiou, he also added that the risk of flareups remains, and firefighting forces are on standby to combat them.

“Throughout the night, our effort was to halt the fire and prevent it from spreading to homes and other properties. Fortunately, it has been contained.

“During the night, firefighters and forestry department officers made immense efforts to limit and extinguish the fire. We thank them from the depths of our hearts.”

Xenophontos also extended his gratitude to volunteers, “who stood by us throughout the night and this morning, assisting our forces to bring this significant fire to a successful end.”

Addressing the scope of the burnt land, Xenophontos said the forestry department is currently working on creating a map detailing all the damage to the environment.

“There has been a flawless collaboration between all relevant services, including the fire service, the forestry department, the game fund and the Limassol district administration,” the minister said, adding that the growing number of fires in Cyprus and in the rest of the world are the result of the climate change.

When questioned about whether the major flareup in the area of Alassa on Sunday was due to mishandling by firefighters, he mentioned that the matter will be discussed in a meeting involving all stakeholders after the fire is completely extinguished.

“I cannot say anything at the moment. Simply put, it is a matter that will occupy us in the coming days,” he said, adding that all personnel who worked to combat the blaze overnight have been replaced in order to ger some rest.

