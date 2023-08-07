Today’s weather: Clear and hot

August 7, 2023

Monday will be mostly clear with temperatures reaching to 37C in the interior, 32C on the west coast, 34C on the remaining coasts, and 31C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and locally on the windward coast strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will initially be calm to slightly rough, to rough locally. 

Overnight will be clear with locally low clouds and thin fog in the early hours. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly initially up to 4 Beaufort, later abating to light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough on the west coast, calmer on the remaining coasts. Temperatures will drop to 21C in the interior, 23C on the coast, and 19C in the higher mountains.

Over the next three days the weather will be mostly clear with afternoon clouds. Temperatures will not change appreciably remaining close to the average for the season.

