August 8, 2023

Today’s weather: Clear and warm, seasonal temps

Tuesday will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 37C in the interior, 32C on the west coast, 34C on the remaining coasts and 31C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly initially light, turning to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and locally on the windward coast to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will initially be calm, becoming slightly rough to rough.

Overnight the weather will be mainly clear with low clouds and thin fog forming locally in the early hours. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly initially light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 21C in the interior, 23C on the coast and 19C in the higher mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will be mostly clear, with locally increased afternoon clouds. Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably, remaining close to average for the season.

