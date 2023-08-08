Top health officials engage in war or words

Reports of a conflict between the two most senior officials at the health ministry over allegations of forged credentials gained renewed traction on Tuesday.
Health Minister Popi Kanari’s comments inflamed the situation, as she called on a long-time civil servant to provide proof of her qualifications. Kanari also called on her to prove that she can adequately speak English, a reported criteria for the role.
The issue has been circulating on social media for some time, with commentators claiming that permanent secretary of the health ministry Christina Yiannaki may not meet the criteria for the role.
There are concerns that her qualifications – such as her dentistry degree from the University of Cairo – may have been forged or otherwise falsified.
Yiannaki has been in the post since 2015.
Indeed, Kanari is reported to have sent a request to Yiannaki on Monday that the entire matter can simply be resolved if Yiannaki contacts the universities to confirm her qualifications.
The minister further explained that Yiannaki’s required proficiency in English can be proved by inviting two other state officials to discuss matters of the ministry in English.
That, Kanari said, would lay to rest any doubts as to whether Yiannaki does indeed speak English proficiently.
But Yiannaki hit back by saying that Kanari’s comments and request are insulting, insisting that the minister should have instead offered her support.
Phileleftheros reported that sources close to Yiannaki told the publication that Kanari appears to have taken the side of ‘interests’ that seek to undermine the permanent secretary’s position through anonymous social media accounts.
They also referred to the audit office which did not question the validity of her qualifications.
It was further stated that the council of ministers and other state bodies are the relevant authorities to handle the matter, not the minister.
Notably, the auditor general is reported to have weighed in on the matter back in 2021 after a complaint was levied by Akel.
The auditor general said that after it conducted an investigation, the qualifications of the health ministry’s permanent secretary did not appear to be suspicious.