August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man caught stealing from unconscious teen in Ayia Napa

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 08
File photo

Police on Wednesday arrested on the spot a man, caught stealing from an unconscious 19-year-old on a street in Ayia Napa. 

According to the police, officers on patrol found the 19-year-old unconscious and the would-be-thief, aged 26, in the act of stealing the man’s shoulder bag shortly after midnight.

The 26-year-old tried to run away when approached and attacked the police officers who stopped him. 

Police found the suspect in possession of the stolen bag which contained a mobile phone, a small amount of money in British pounds, and a driver’s license, providing information that the 19-year-old was a visitor from the UK. I

Police also found in the suspect’s possession a the sum of €1,700 the origin of which is being investigated, as the suspect was unable to provide adequate explanation.

Police proceeded to arrest and take into custody the 26-year-old for obvious crimes of theft and illegal possession of property. They also tended to the 19-year-old, who regained consciousness and is in good health.

Police background checks subsequently identified the suspect as an illegal third country national, whose residence permit expired in July. 

Famagusta police are continuing the investigation. 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

The Nature Restoration Law is a game changer for fighting climate change

CM Guest Columnist

US senator ‘ally’ of Cyprus and Greece to address diaspora at UNIC

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus energy chairman: ‘interconnections key to climate goals’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man caught stealing bag from beach

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Clear and sunny after morning clouds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign