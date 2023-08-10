August 10, 2023

Customs department reiterates commitment to Green Line regulation after petrol confiscation

A spokesperson for the customs department has reiterated the department’s commitment to the Green Line regulation after controversy once again arose following the confiscation of petrol.

The controversy came about when on Tuesday, a man travelling back from the north had ten litres of petrol, which he had stored in a jerry can, confiscated by customs officials at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint.

Fears arose among consumers when the story broke, but a customs department spokesperson confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that their policy is still to follow the regulation as set out by European commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker in July.

De Keersnaecker had confirmed that fuel may be transported across the line, provided that it does not exceed a value of €260 in value and is contained in the car’s fuel tank or in a portable container with a capacity of no more than ten litres.

He added that goods “are considered to be of a non-commercial nature if they are purchased occasionally”.

The word “occasionally” was emphasised by the customs department spokesperson, who said the individual who had seen his fuel confiscated had been regularly transporting fuel from the north in jerry cans. The individual denies this.

He added that the judge of how “occasionally” members of the public can transport goods from the north is the customs department.

