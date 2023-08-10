August 10, 2023

The health ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Christina Yiannaki (L) and Health Minister Dr Popi Kanari (C)

In today’s episode, the government insists that the ongoing row between health minister Popi Kanari and the ministry’s permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki is an “internal matter for the ministry”.

Kanari and Yiannaki have been engaged in a very public war of words since Monday, when Kanari called on Yiannaki to provide proof of her dentistry degree from Cairo university, and proof that she could speak English. Yiannaki has so far refused.

Elsewhere, the Cyprus Public Transport announced that from September 1 the cost of a single route bus ticket in the Larnaca and Nicosia districts will increase from €2 to €2.40.

There’s also the development that Cyprus, along with all countries that imposed sanctions on Russia, have had their double taxation agreements suspended.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

