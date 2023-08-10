August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man dead after bar fight in Trikomo

By Tom Cleaver00
İskele trikomo main square july

A 29-year-old man has been killed after a fight outside a bar in Trikomo.

According to Turkish Cypriot police, the man, named as Huseyin Mavideniz, engaged in an altercation with a 26-year-old man outside the ‘Breeze’ bar and venue in Trikomo at about 3.30am on Thursday.

He was reportedly punched in the head multiple times, before being taken to hospital in Famagusta, where he was pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old has been arrested, and police are searching for another individual in connection with the death. Their investigation is ongoing.

Related Posts

Restaurant review: Los Mexicanos, Ayia Napa

Jonathan Shkurko

Power outage in Dromolaxia due to fault

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Xylofagou to host first Big International Potato Festival

Eleni Philippou

Animal party calls for FIP meds to be supplied for free

Iole Damaskinos

Three arrested for arson attempt in Nicosia

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign